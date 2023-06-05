Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00013136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $97.67 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,055.32 or 0.99995787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.4297154 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,320,972.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

