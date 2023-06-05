Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is Soma Equity Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Soma Equity Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,987,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212,380 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 5.8% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $104,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.32. 356,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

