Wealth Alliance Acquires 136 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $150.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,943. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total transaction of $69,925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,624,509,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $69,925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,507,440 shares of company stock worth $2,342,035,176. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.