Wealth Alliance Buys 1,390 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.