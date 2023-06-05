Wealth Alliance Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 0.1 %

ASML Profile

ASML stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $723.71. The company had a trading volume of 201,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13. The company has a market capitalization of $285.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.