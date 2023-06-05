Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

BATS:PDEC traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 488,310 shares. The stock has a market cap of $751.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

