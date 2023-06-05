Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $136.75. 340,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

