Wealth Alliance Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 254,738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.46. 568,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,355. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

