Wealth Alliance Has $1.10 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.27. 310,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,496. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

