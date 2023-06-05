Wealth Alliance Has $985,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $5,125,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 55,551 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:PJAN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,842 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

