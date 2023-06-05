Wealth Alliance Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.74. 1,169,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,984. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.