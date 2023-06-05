Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $10.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM stock remained flat at $46.82 during midday trading on Monday. 289,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,791. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

