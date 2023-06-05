Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

DBEF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.36. 632,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

