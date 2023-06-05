Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $53.06 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,435,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,792 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $53,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 232,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 829,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 53,864 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 536,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,377. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $42.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.