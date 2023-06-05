Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,342 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,873 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

