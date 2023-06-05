Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 568,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,367,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 632,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

