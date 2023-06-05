Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,359,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 246.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 362,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

