Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 432,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $136,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 2,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $292.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.64. The stock has a market cap of $294.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

