Wedbush Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $75.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.81.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 1.4 %

NetApp stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.