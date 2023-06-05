Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SentinelOne (S)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) recently:

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $20.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $22.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $15.00.

5/31/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $25.00.

5/31/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $22.00.

5/24/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00.

4/20/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Westpark Capital from $20.00 to $25.00.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.77. 19,026,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,646. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,287,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,609 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

