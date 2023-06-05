Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,322,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

