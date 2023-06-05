Wells Fargo & Company Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $25.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $59,795.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,310,920 shares of company stock worth $101,933,817. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,682.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 9,807.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 129,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

