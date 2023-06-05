Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is Voss Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 4.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Williams-Sonoma worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 174,702 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

WSM stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.80. 759,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,540. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

