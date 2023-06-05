WOW-token (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.23

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.38 million and approximately $17.23 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026680 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834334 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

