Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0479 on Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $163,374.30 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,599,916,410 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,599,916,409.824787 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04995317 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $59,721.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.