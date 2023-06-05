W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.23. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 579,178 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTI. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.20 to $7.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
W&T Offshore Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $599.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
