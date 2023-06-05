Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.38.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.
