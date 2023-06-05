Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.