Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q1 guidance at $0.05-0.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.22-0.23 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Up 6.0 %

YEXT opened at $9.25 on Monday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 236.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.