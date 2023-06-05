Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q1 guidance at $0.05-0.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.22-0.23 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yext Stock Up 6.0 %
YEXT opened at $9.25 on Monday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
