Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.76. Approximately 77,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 684,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

