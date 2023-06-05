Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $469.66 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $28.76 or 0.00111617 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $469.66 million and $20.66 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00027479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

