112,779 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7 %

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.93. 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,210,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $707.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.63.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

