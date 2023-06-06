1,359 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Up 23.2 %

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $8.23 on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 8,317,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

