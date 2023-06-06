1,427 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,050. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.