1,729 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $141,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.59. 48,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,844. The firm has a market cap of $791.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.54. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $145.12.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

