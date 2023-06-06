1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 31,544 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $219.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.44. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

