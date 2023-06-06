1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. 308,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

