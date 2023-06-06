1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $239,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,212. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
