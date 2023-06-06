1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 301,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,068. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

