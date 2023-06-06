1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 981 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. 770,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

