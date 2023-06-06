254 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.21. 620,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.