3,000 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Allstate comprises about 1.0% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Allstate by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 190.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 503,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,204. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

