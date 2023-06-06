3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $122.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

3M Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

