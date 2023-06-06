4,062 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.93. 7,970,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,210,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $707.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $276.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.63.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

