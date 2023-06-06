500.com Reiterates “Assumes” Rating for Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “assumes” rating reaffirmed by 500.com in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIPR. Maxim Group downgraded Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Generation Income Properties Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of GIPR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 16,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
