500.com Reiterates “Assumes” Rating for Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “assumes” rating reaffirmed by 500.com in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIPR. Maxim Group downgraded Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of GIPR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 16,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

