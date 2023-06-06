5,710 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

