59,000 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Bought by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Cogent Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. 149,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.38 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,768 shares of company stock worth $4,110,532. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

