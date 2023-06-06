Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai Sells 4,982 Shares

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $39,457.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,826,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,363.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $140,424.65.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $59,097.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $190,936.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $71,393.35.

AADI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 89,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AADI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

