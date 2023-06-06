Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $140,424.65 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $140,424.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,796,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,572,072.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $39,457.44.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $59,097.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $190,936.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $71,393.35.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AADI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. 89,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,680. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

