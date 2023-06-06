AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.31. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.