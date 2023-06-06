AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Decreased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 4.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

